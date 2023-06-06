Keller/Anderle and name partners selected to prestigious Chambers USA 2023

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and its two founding attorneys have received top rankings in Chambers USA's 2023 annual report. Chambers is the world's most respected and exclusive attorney ranking publication. Being included in any band is a rare achievement.

In the United States, Keller/Anderle LLP is highly recommended by Chambers for General Commercial Litigation.

Jennifer Keller was ranked Band 1 in Chambers USA in Litigation: General Commercial (California) and Litigation: Trial Lawyers (Nationwide). She is also recommended in Chambers Global as among the best trial attorneys in the United States.

Kay Anderle was included in Litigation: General Commercial (Band 4).

Chambers's references evaluated Keller/Anderle "a distinguished litigation boutique which offers significant trial expertise to corporate and individual clients facing a broad array of commercial disputes. It excels in areas including intellectual property, labor and employment, financial services litigation, professional negligence and whistleblower matters."

The founding members received similar praise. Jennifer Keller is described as "a highly respected trial lawyer" who is "exceptional on every metric." "Her writing is clear, concise and compelling and her oral advocacy is powerful and persuasive. This makes her a superior trial attorney."

Kay Anderle is highlighted as "an expert trial lawyer with a wealth of experience acting for clients on issues ranging from shareholder litigation, intellectual property and business fraud. She also excels in white-collar criminal defense matters."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery/bad faith. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

