Keller/Anderle and name partners selected to prestigious Chambers USA 2024

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce that the firm and its two founding attorneys have received top rankings in Chambers USA's 2024 annual report. Chambers is the world's most respected and exclusive attorney ranking publication.

In the United States, Keller/Anderle LLP is "Highly Recommended" by Chambers for General Commercial Litigation.

Jennifer Keller was ranked Band 1 in Chambers USA in Litigation: General Commercial (California) and Litigation: Trial Lawyers (Nationwide). She is also recommended in Chambers Global, Band 1 as among the best trial attorneys in the United States.

Kay Anderle was included in Litigation: General Commercial (Band 4).

Chambers's references evaluated Keller/Anderle as: "The firm has a deep and experienced bench…there's no shortage of talent at K/A," and "The firm is adept at unravelling the most complex cases and formulating winning strategies," as well as "There is no shortage of talent and experience at K/A. The firm has a deep and experienced bench in many different areas with an ability to quickly understand and successfully present on less common areas."

Comments about Jennifer included: "When you go to trial with Jennifer Keller you come back with a win." Comments about Kay included: "Kay Anderle brings every skill set needed in full-service business litigation."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

