Keller/Anderle attorneys named to Benchmark Litigation's nationwide 2020 lists of top lawyers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, is pleased to announce the selection of two partners to Benchmark Litigation's annual nationwide lists of top lawyers. Jennifer Keller, founding partner, has been selected to the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" list and Jesse Gessin, partner, was chosen for the "Future Star" list.

Benchmark Litigation—the definitive guide to America's leading litigation firms and attorneys—is the only publication to focus exclusively on U.S. litigation.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 31 attorneys so honored throughout the years. In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

Jesse Gessin's areas of practice include white collar criminal defense, complex commercial litigation, and appellate litigation. He is an Associate Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (by invitation only, limited to top ½ of 1 percent of lawyers nationally); listed in The Best Lawyers In America®, S. Naifeh & G. Smith (2020), White Collar Criminal Defense; and is a Life Member, of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. An outstanding trial lawyer, Gessin has tried close to 30 jury trials to verdict as lead or co-lead counsel, teaches trial advocacy at UC Irvine School of Law, and lectures on trial strategy and techniques throughout the United States.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is a powerhouse firm handling highly complex litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports.

