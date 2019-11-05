Keller/Anderle LLP selected to "Tier 1" rank in Commercial Litigation on list of "Best Law Firms"

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected to the U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2020 "Best Law Firms" list. The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

Keller/Anderle LLP received "Tier 1" rankings in Orange County for Commercial Litigation as well as Criminal Defense: White-Collar. The Tier 1 ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to Keller/Anderle's performance and reputation.

"This recognition reflects the excellent results that our attorneys have achieved in high stakes, complex commercial litigation," says Kay Anderle, managing partner.

Keller/Anderle LLP is a powerhouse firm handling highly complex litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women. Awards for the firm and its attorneys over 2019 have included:

CLAY Award ( California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year): Municipal Law (2019); third time, previously received Litigation (2012) and White Collar Defense (2018)

Attorneys of the Year): Municipal Law (2019); third time, previously received Litigation (2012) and White Collar Defense (2018) Daily Journal "Top Verdicts of 2018"

"Top Verdicts of 2018" CVN "Top Most Impressive Defense Verdicts of 2018"

Daily Journal "Top Boutiques"

"Top Boutiques" The Best Lawyers in America® , six Keller/Anderle attorneys selected for 2020 edition

, six Keller/Anderle attorneys selected for 2020 edition California Trial Lawyers Association "Hall of Fame"

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America

Leading Lawyers in America Chambers USA , recommended in General Commercial Litigation, Band 2, in California , and Nationwide/ USA for Trial Lawyers

, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, Band 2, in , and Nationwide/ for Trial Lawyers Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California " and "Top 250 Women in Litigation"

"Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in " and "Top 250 Women in Litigation" Super Lawyers "Southern California Top 10"

Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California "

"Top 100 Lawyers in " Daily Journal "Top Women Lawyers in California "

"Top Women Lawyers in " Litigation Counsel of America

National Trial Lawyers "Top 100 Trial Lawyers"

The Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

