Keller/Anderle LLP selected to "Tier 1" rank in Commercial Litigation on list of "Best Law Firms"

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected to the U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2021 "Best Law Firms" list. The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

Keller/Anderle LLP received "Tier 1" rankings in Orange County for Commercial Litigation as well as Criminal Defense: White-Collar. The Tier 1 ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to Keller/Anderle's performance and reputation.

"This recognition reflects the excellent results that our attorneys have achieved in high stakes, complex commercial litigation," says Kay Anderle, managing partner. "We believe that some of the best minds in the profession work at Keller/Anderle, a factor that is crucial in our ability to prevail against some of the nation's major law firms."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles highly complex litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women. Awards for the firm and its attorneys over 2020 have included:

Daily Journal "Top Boutiques"

"Top Boutiques" The Best Lawyers in America® , six Keller/Anderle attorneys selected for 2021 edition

, six Keller/Anderle attorneys selected for 2021 edition Litigation Counsel of America, five Keller/Anderle attorneys selected

American College of Trial Lawyers, three Keller/Anderle attorneys selected

Chambers USA and Chambers Global , recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials

, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials Super Lawyers , ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California

, ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California " and "Top 250 Women in Litigation"

"Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in " and "Top 250 Women in Litigation" The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America and Lawdragon "Legend"

Leading Lawyers in America and "Legend" Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California "

"Top 100 Lawyers in " Daily Journal "Top Women Lawyers in California "

Contact: Kay Anderle



Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930



Irvine, California 92612-1057



Ph. 949.476.8700



Fax 949.476.0900



[email protected]



www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP