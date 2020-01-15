Kelley Blue Book Announces 2020 Best Auto Tech Award Winners

"While there's no shortage of tech features on many of today's new vehicles, two 2020 models really stood out among the competition for their superior offerings and executions that offer genuine value to drivers," said Michael Harley, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The 2020 Hyundai Sonata impressed with several premium tech features at an extremely affordable price, and the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE bested other luxury models with its augmented-reality safety systems and truly luxurious tech details to enhance ride and comfort."

2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech: 2020 Hyundai Sonata

The all-new midsize sedan wowed everyone on the Kelley Blue Book editorial staff with its affordable and innovative technology. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata features digital enhancements that rival those on vehicles at double the price. A digital key eliminates the physical fob with a smartphone app. Smart park assist allows remote control of the vehicle from outside the sedan in tight quarters. And, to help eliminate blind spots, exterior camera views are projected onto the digital instrument cluster during lane changes.

2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech – Luxury: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

The premium segment is unquestionably competitive, yet Mercedes raises the bar with the 2020 GLE. This luxury SUV features augmented-reality assisted guidance that superimposes digital information directly on a real-time video image – literally pointing the proper direction on the physical surroundings. And, focusing technology on driver comfort and safety, the GLE's climate control boasts "Energizing Comfort" that digitally integrates cabin ambient lighting color, temperature, smell, seat massage, and music to improve human wellness during the drive.

The systems featured in both winning models deliver on the promise of enhancing the driving experience and safety quotient without adding complexity. And, for the average new-car buyer, that's what the best in-vehicle tech is all about.

For more information about the 2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech Awards, including photos, additional commentary, and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/car-news/best-auto-tech-awards/.

