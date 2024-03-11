Kelley Blue Book Announces Winners of 2024 Best Resale Value Awards

Toyota, Lexus Take Home Top Brand Honors for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many car buyers do not realize that depreciation can be one of the biggest expenses they will encounter during their vehicle ownership period, or the extent of how much this amount can vary from one model to the next. Understanding a car's resale value can make the difference of hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in the long run. To help new-car buyers shop smart, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, today announces the 2024 model-year brand, category and top 10 winners of the 22nd annual Best Resale Value Awards, recognizing vehicles for their projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period.

"For the third consecutive year, Toyota takes home top honors winning Best Resale Value: Brand, and its sibling Lexus wins Best Resale Value: Luxury Brand," said Rheia Szymczyk, senior manager of valuation operations for Kelley Blue Book. "The automotive landscape continues to change rapidly, with more new introductions of brands and models with varying powertrains each year. Consumers now have more electric vehicle (EV), plug-in and hybrid options than ever before, and we continue to modify our Best Resale Value Awards categories accordingly to accurately reflect the marketplace. This year marks the first Best Resale Value Award for EV startup Rivian, which is taking home an award for its successful R1S electric SUV."

This year marks the eighth Best Resale Value: Brand win for Toyota, which previously won the same honors in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For 2024, Lexus celebrates its third consecutive win, and fifth time overall taking home the award for Best Resale Value: Luxury Brand.

2024 BEST RESALE VALUE: BRAND Toyota 2024 BEST RESALE VALUE: LUXURY BRAND Lexus

2024 BEST RESALE VALUE: BY VEHICLE CATEGORY

COMPACT CAR: Honda Civic OFF-ROAD SUV: Ford Bronco MIDSIZE CAR: Honda Accord SUBCOMPACT SUV: Subaru Crosstrek SPORTS CAR: Chevrolet Corvette COMPACT SUV: Honda CR-V MINIVAN: Toyota Sienna MIDSIZE SUV: Hyundai Palisade LUXURY COMPACT CAR: Lexus IS FULL-SIZE SUV: Toyota Sequoia LUXURY MIDSIZE CAR: Lexus ES LUXURY SUBCOMPACT SUV: Lexus UX LUXURY FULL-SIZE CAR: Lexus LS LUXURY COMPACT SUV: Lexus NX HEV/PHEV: Toyota Prius LUXURY MIDSIZE SUV: Lexus RX ELECTRIC CAR: Hyundai IONIQ 6 LUXURY FULL-SIZE SUV: Mercedes-Benz G-Class LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR: Mercedes-EQ EQS COMPACT PICKUP TRUCK: Ford Maverick ELECTRIC SUV: Rivian R1S MIDSIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tacoma LUXURY ELECTRIC SUV: Cadillac Lyriq FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tundra ELECTRIC TRUCK: Ford F-150 Lightning



2024 BEST RESALE VALUE: TOP 10 CARS Chevrolet Corvette Toyota 4Runner Ford Bronco Toyota GR Supra Ford Maverick Toyota Prius Mercedes-Benz G-Class Toyota Tacoma Porsche 718 Cayman Toyota Tundra

(Residual values used for award calculations are based on the 2024 model-year vehicles that appear in the January/February 2024 Kelley Blue Book® Residual Value Guide. Top 10 models appear in alphabetical order).

Many new-car buyers do not realize that depreciation often is the greatest expense incurred by drivers during the first five years of vehicle ownership. An average 2024 model-year vehicle will only retain about 42.4% of its original value after a five-year ownership period, meaning a $50,000 new car today will only be worth somewhere close to $21,200 after five years. In comparison, all vehicles in Kelley Blue Book's Top 10 for Best Resale Value in 2024 are projected to retain around 58% or more of their MSRP after the initial five-year ownership period.

Resale value for new vehicles can vary greatly. Vehicles with average or below-average resale values generally are plentiful in the marketplace and easy to find, but certain vehicles are projected to hold their value better than others. While much of a vehicle's resale value is based on supply and demand, as well as current and projected future market conditions, vehicles that retain their value best typically are discounted the least and tend to generate high levels of consumer interest.

Now in its 22nd year, Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts that review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards. Low-volume vehicles are excluded from award consideration, except in the electric, luxury and sports car categories.

Residual values reflect projected future auction values for vehicles in average condition with 75,000 miles at the end of a five-year lease or ownership period. Kelley Blue Book's residual values are used by manufacturers, banks, financial institutions and the automotive leasing industry. For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-resale-value-cars-trucks-suvs/.

