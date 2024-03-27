Kelley Blue Book Announces Winners of 2024 Consumer Choice Awards

Honda Scores Most Wins from New-Car Shoppers for 2024 in Renamed Kelley Blue Book Awards

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of car-buying challenges due to production complications from the pandemic, 2024 is finally a great time for consumers to buy a new car, with supply evening out and more deals becoming available. Yet while some of the challenges have eased up, buying a new car is still a huge purchase decision where shoppers devote hours to researching which brand and model is best for them, and consumer perception weighs heavily into this process. Recognizing automakers' outstanding achievements in creating and maintaining brand attributes that earn the attention and enthusiasm of new-car buyers, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, today announces the winners of the 2024 Consumer Choice Awards. These awards – formerly known as the Brand Image Awards – are based on annual new-car shopper perception study data. Award categories are calculated among in-market luxury and non-luxury, including truck and electric vehicle (EV)/hybrid shoppers who plan to purchase within the next 12 months.

Recognizing automakers' outstanding achievements in creating and maintaining brand attributes that earn the attention and enthusiasm of new-car buyers, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, announces the winners of the 2024 Consumer Choice Awards. Honda is the major winner in this year's Consumer Choice Awards, nearly sweeping all of the non-luxury categories and taking home more wins than any other automaker for 2024.

"Honda is the major winner in this year's Consumer Choice Awards, nearly sweeping all of the non-luxury categories and taking home more wins than any other automaker for 2024," said Vanessa Ton, senior research and market intelligence manager at Cox Automotive. "While the award methodology has not changed, we changed the award name this year from the Brand Image Awards – what it has been known for more than 15 years – to the Consumer Choice Awards for 2024 and moving forward, to better reflect that these wins are voted on and determined by actual in-market shoppers on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com. Consumer perception is a crucial factor in new-car purchase decisions, and we wanted to clarify that these awards are directly from the voice of consumers."

2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winners: Non-Luxury Brands

Honda Best Overall Brand Honda Most Trusted Brand Honda Best Value Brand Honda Best Performance Brand Honda Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand Dodge Best Car Styling Brand

2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winner: Truck Brand

Ram Best Overall Truck Brand

2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winner: EV/Hybrid Brand

Honda Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand

2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Winners: Luxury Brands

Lexus Best Overall Luxury Brand Lexus Most Trusted Luxury Brand Buick Best Value Luxury Brand Mercedes-Benz Most Refined Luxury Brand Mercedes-Benz Best Car Styling Luxury Brand Porsche Best Performance Luxury Brand

Honda is the big champion in consumer perception for 2024, sweeping all but one of the non-luxury category awards. This year Honda is named Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand, Best Value Brand, Best Performance Brand and Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand, among all non-luxury automakers. Honda also was named Best EV/Hybrid Brand among all automakers, both non-luxury and luxury. Honda takes home the Best Overall Brand Award for the eighth time in the past 11 years, achieving the highest average scores across all ratings of non-luxury models. In addition, Honda impressively claims the Best Value Brand Award for the tenth straight year.

Ram claims the Best Overall Truck Brand Award for 2024, following five straight years of Toyota winning the honor. Additionally, Dodge wins Best Car Styling Brand among non-luxury automakers for the fifth time in the past six years, reclaiming the award from last year's winner Ford.

Among luxury automakers, Lexus wins Best Overall Luxury Brand and Most Trusted Luxury Brand. Lexus has notably dominated the Most Trusted Luxury Brand Award for nine years straight, including for 11 out of the past 12 years. Mercedes-Benz brings home two 2024 Consumer Choice Awards for Most Refined Luxury Brand and Best Car Styling Luxury Brand. Porsche reclaims the Best Performance Brand Award from last year's winner Tesla, firmly reinstating Porsche into a category it has won several times in the past. Buick wins Best Value Luxury Brand this year, after Tesla won the award for the previous four years.

EV sales growth has slowed while competition has intensified in the marketplace, shifting the balance of power among brands. Tesla faces grueling competition from both legacy and start-up brands, challenging the company's market share as their limited model lineup continues to age. For 2024, brands offering a selection of powertrains and fresh, new products, focusing on key pillars such as quality, design and innovation, came out on top in the Consumer Choice Awards, edging out Tesla.

The 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards – formerly known as the Brand Image Awards – are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch study. Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and purchase consideration among new-car shoppers. For more information about the 2024 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/consumer-choice-awards/.

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, visit www.kbb.com/media/, follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kelley-blue-book/, Twitter at www.twitter.com/kelleybluebook (or @kelleybluebook), like our page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kbb and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kbb_com/ (or @kbb_com).

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry for nearly a century. As the industry standard for generations, Kelley Blue Book provides transparent, objective information and data-driven, innovative tools for consumers, automotive dealers and manufacturers. The company publishes millions of market-reflective values weekly on its top-rated website KBB.com, from its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values to the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which offers a range for what consumers reasonably can expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. KBB.com editors rate and review hundreds of new vehicles each year to help consumers understand the Best Cars and Best SUVs to meet their needs. Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer provides a redeemable trade-in offer to transaction-ready consumers and conveniently connects them to local participating dealers. Kelley Blue Book's Service Advisor provides guidance on how much to pay for service and repairs, allowing consumers to schedule service with local dealers on KBB.com. The company also provides vehicle values to finance and insurance companies as well as governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kelley Blue Book