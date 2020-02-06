Kelley Blue Book Honors Jeep® Wrangler, Gladiator, Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Trucks With 2020 Best Resale Value Awards

Kelley Blue Book has named the 2020 Jeep® Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups winners of its Best Resale Value Awards. For the ninth consecutive year, Kelley Blue Book has named the Jeep Wrangler to its Top 10 list and Wrangler has captured a segment award for the 10th consecutive year.

Kelley Blue Book named 10 vehicles to its Best Resale Value Awards list with three FCA vehicles or vehicle lines making the cut, tying for the most of any automaker.

"The iconic Jeep Wrangler has once again successfully defended its top position in the off-road SUV segment. Additionally, the lofty residual values associated with the Wrangler earn it a place among Kelley Blue Book's Top 10 vehicles with the highest residual values. Joining the Wrangler on this list, in its inaugural year, is the Jeep Gladiator," said Eric Ibara, Director, Residual Values, Kelley Blue Book. "Since the 2019 launch of its new truck, Ram has realized significant increases in retail sales. Consumers' renewed interest in Ram's light- and heavy-duty trucks has also been reflected in higher used car values, which results in the inclusion of the Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty variants in Kelley Blue Book's Top 10 Best Resale Value list."

Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide and determined by a skilled staff of automotive analysts. These prestigious awards honor vehicles expected to maintain the greatest proportion of their original list price after five years of ownership.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. For 2020 the Ram 1500 becomes America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds.

As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty blends extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segments first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine; the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

