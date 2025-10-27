Kelley Blue Book Introduces "Fork in the Road: Drive & Dine Guide"

Comprehensive Guide to Cars That Make Snacking On the Go a Breeze and the Best Car-Friendly Bites

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, has been trusted by consumers for nearly 100 years for car research and pricing. Now, Kelley Blue Book is taking that expertise from the driver's seat to the drive-thru window—announcing an all-new guide to finding the top vehicles and features to make dining on the go safer and more enjoyable, as well as the car-friendly bites that can be picked up along the way.

Kelley Blue Book's “Fork in the Road: Drive & Dine Guide” now available. Kelley Blue Book logo

Backed by research from Kelley Blue Book experts the "Fork in the Road: Drive & Dine Guide" features four individual categories including "On-The-Go Go-Tos," "Co-Pilot Comfort," "Detour Worthy," "Custom Builds," and the best overall manufacturer/car category and restaurant "Kelley Combo," that highlights the top winners.

Considering 1 in 5 meals are eaten in the car, Kelley Blue Book understands that drivers and their passengers are looking for convenient and safe ways to snack on the way to their destination. Certain car models have more streamlined designs to prevent spilling, perfectly house that favorite sauce container, or extra cupholders built in, allowing drivers to focus on the road and trust that back-seat diners are keeping things tidy.

The winners of the cars and restaurants spotlighted in the "Fork in the Road: Drive & Dine Guide" were chosen based on a variety of criteria from experts and consumer research. Vehicles were selected for offering the best features and gadgets that make dining in the car easier, restaurants for their national presence or regional appeal, and food items for being mess-free.

The professionals at Kelley Blue Book tap their extensive knowledge of cars to identify the vehicles and

features best fit for on the go snacking.

On-The-Go Go-To's The features, foods, and rides that make eating on the go easier and safer Car Winners Food Winners Kia Carnival (2026) Breakfast Crunchwrap – Taco Bell Cadillac Escalade (2026) Egg Bites – Starbucks Mazda CX-30 (2025) Chicken Sandwich – Chick-fil-A Chevrolet Suburban (2025) Snack Wrap – McDonald's Mercedes-Benz GLE (2026) Corn Dog – Sonic

Co-Pilot Comfort Passenger Princess-approved setups, pet-friendly layouts, and snack sharing ease Car Winners Food Winners Dodge Ram 1500 (2026) Family Fry Box – Whataburger Kia Carnival (2026) Munchkins – Dunkin' Chevrolet Suburban (2025) Crazy Puffs – Little Caesars Toyota Sienna (2025) Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes – Taco Bell Honda Odyssey (2026) Cook Out Tray – Cook Out

Detour-Worthy The off-the-beaten-path spots and the cars you just want to keep driving Car Winners Food Winners Ford Bronco (2025) Brisket Sandwich – Buc-ee's Porsche 911 Truett's Luau (HawaiianChick-fil-A) Ford Explorer (2026) Runza Sandwich –Runza (Nebraska) Honda CR-V (2026) Topperstix – Toppers Pizza (WI) Mazda MX-5 Miata Fried Pie – Jack's

Custom Builds The hacks, swaps, gadgets, and DIY tricks that level up the drive & dine experience Car Winners Food Winners Ford Bronco (2025) Animal Style Fries – In-N-Out Subaru Outback McDonald's Nugget Box Straw Hack Jeep Wrangler Frings (half onion rings, half fries) –

Burger King Honda Civic (2026) Mermaid Water – Sonic Ford Mustang (2025) Medicine Ball – Starbucks

The Kelley Combo The ultimate drive & dine duo, where taste meets tech, and convenience meets

craveability Car Winner Food Winner Honda Taco Bell Honorable Mentions: Chevrolet,Kia, Ford Honorable Mentions: McDonald's,Chick-

Fil-A, Starbucks,In-N-Out

"Stopping for a quick bite on the go is an integral part of any memorable road trip, and it's important to know which options can help everyone enjoy a snack while avoiding a mess or distractions," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "The 'Fork in the Road: Drive & Dine Guide' helps consumers find the cars and vehicle features that keep their sauces safe, their leather seats protected, their drinks warm and the trip mess free, to pair with the best grab-and-go snacks."

To learn more about the "Fork in the Road: Drive & Dine Guide" from Kelley Blue Book, visit kbb.com/engage/drive-dine-guide.

