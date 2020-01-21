Kelley Blue Book Names 2020 Best Resale Value Award Winners

"Kelley Blue Book's analysts are impressed at the residual values of our Best Resale Value: Brand winners, Subaru and Porsche, and new-car shoppers would be wise to consider a vehicle from one of those two brands to get the most bang for their buck in the long term," said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book. "Once again, this year's Top 10 models are dominated by trucks, except for the all-new and much-hyped 2020 Chevrolet Corvette appearing on this year's list. Without the imminent prospect of significantly higher gas prices, the used-car demand for trucks continues to be an ongoing, multi-year trend, directly impacting new cars."

This year marks the fourth Best Resale Value: Brand win for Subaru, which previously won the same honors in 2011, 2015 and 2016. For 2020, Porsche celebrates its fourth consecutive win as Best Resale Value: Luxury Brand.

2020 BEST RESALE VALUE: BY VEHICLE CATEGORY COMPACT CAR: Subaru Impreza MIDSIZE SUV – 3-ROW: Toyota Highlander MIDSIZE CAR: Subaru Legacy FULL-SIZE SUV: GMC Yukon FULL-SIZE CAR: Toyota Avalon LUXURY SUBCOMPACT SUV: Volvo XC40 ENTRY-LEVEL LUXURY CAR: Lexus ES LUXURY COMPACT SUV: Porsche Macan LUXURY CAR: Lexus GS LUXURY MIDSIZE SUV – 2-ROW: Porsche Cayenne HIGH-END LUXURY CAR: Porsche Panamera LUXURY MIDSIZE SUV – 3-ROW: Lexus GX SPORTS CAR: Chevrolet Corvette LUXURY FULL-SIZE SUV: Lexus LX HYBRID CAR: Toyota Prius Prime OFF-ROAD SUV: Jeep Wrangler 4-Door ELECTRIC VEHICLE: Tesla Model X MIDSIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tacoma SUBCOMPACT SUV: Subaru Crosstrek FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Toyota Tundra COMPACT SUV: Subaru Forester FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK – HEAVY-DUTY: Chevrolet Silverado HD MIDSIZE SUV – 2-ROW: Subaru Outback MINIVAN: Honda Odyssey

2020 BEST RESALE VALUE: TOP 10 CARS Chevrolet Corvette Jeep Wrangler Chevrolet Silverado Ram Pickup Ford Ranger Toyota 4Runner GMC Sierra Toyota Tacoma Jeep Gladiator Toyota Tundra

(Residual values used for award calculations are based on the 2020 model-year vehicles that appear in the January/February 2020 Kelley Blue Bookâ Residual Value Guide. Top 10 models appear in alphabetical order.)

Many new-car buyers do not realize that depreciation often is the greatest expense incurred by drivers during the first five years of vehicle ownership. An average 2020 model-year vehicle will only retain about 37% of its original value after a five-year ownership period, meaning that a $35,000 new car today will only be worth somewhere close to $12,950 after five years. In comparison, all vehicles in Kelley Blue Book's Top 10 for Best Resale Value are projected to retain more than 50% of their MSRP. This year's top model, the 2020 Toyota Tacoma, is expected to be worth 61% of its MSRP after five years.

Resale value for new vehicles can vary greatly. Vehicles with average or below-average resale values generally are plentiful in the marketplace and easy to find, but certain vehicles are projected to hold their value better than others. While much of a vehicle's resale value is based on supply and demand, as well as current and projected future market conditions, vehicles that retain their value best typically are discounted the least and tend to generate high levels of consumer interest.

Now in its 18th year, Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts that review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards. Low-volume vehicles are excluded from award consideration, except in the electric, luxury and sports car categories.

Residual values reflect projected future auction values for vehicles in average condition with 75,000 miles at the end of a five-year lease or ownership period. Kelley Blue Book's residual values are used by manufacturers, banks, financial institutions and the automotive leasing industry. For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/2020-best-resale-value-awards-top-cars-trucks-and-suvs/.

