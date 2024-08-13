Kelley Blue Book Names Best Family Cars of 2024, Creates "Car-fessional" Conversation Cards to Encourage Unique In-Car Family Conversations

Kelley Blue Book Teams with JoAnna Garcia Swisher to Highlight Family Car Conversations

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the hustle of everyday life, the family car is more than just a vehicle—it's a daily gathering place, a safe haven where some of the family's best conversations and stories unfold. Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive brand, understands that every family is unique with a different journey to find the perfect car for their specific needs. Accordingly, Kelley Blue Book created its Best Family Cars of 2024 list to both guide purchase decisions and help families reimagine the way they experience their rides.

In celebration of this year's list, Kelley Blue Book is teaming up with actress, producer and entrepreneur JoAnna Garcia Swisher alongside her husband, World Series Champion and All-Star Nick Swisher, to turn their family's car into the ultimate "car-fessional" talk box. Through conversation cards created by Kelley Blue Book to help families connect while on the road, JoAnna and Nick will be prompted to talk about their favorite pastimes, awkward conversations, what makes their family unique and more, all while riding in the family car.

"Nick and I look forward to sharing our own family car experiences, and to highlight with Kelley Blue Book how the right car can help make every journey a memorable one," said JoAnna Garcia Swisher. "We hope that our stories inspire other families to see their cars as more than just transportation, but a space where lifelong family memories are made."

Consumers can go to Kelley Blue Book's Instagram (@kbb_com) to download copies of the "Car-fessional" cards, joining in the fun to enjoy deeper, more meaningful car rides with their families.

"We understand how essential a reliable vehicle is to family life," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Kelley Blue Book. "From top-notch safety features to exceptional riding comfort, our Best Family Cars list highlights the vehicles that excel in meeting these critical needs. Our experts provide valuable insights and information that streamlines the car-buying process, so families can focus on enjoying all the moments and milestones that happen inside their cars and out on the road."

Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2024 list features 12 vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of families, offering a range of sizes and price points. Each car has been evaluated by Kelley Blue Book experts on critical factors such as safety, roominess, functionality, predicted resale value and historical reliability—elements that are essential for minimizing car-related hassles and maximizing value for families.

Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2024*

Best 2-Row SUVs for Families

2024 Honda CR-V

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2024 Subaru Outback

Best 3-Row Vehicles for Families

2024 Ford Expedition

2024 Honda Odyssey

2024 Honda Pilot

2024 Hyundai Palisade

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

2024 Kia Sorento

2024 Kia Telluride

2024 Toyota Highlander

2024 Toyota Sienna

*Vehicles presented in alphabetical order by brand.

To learn more about the Best Family Cars of 2024 from Kelley Blue Book, including pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-family-cars/

For more information and news from Kelley Blue Book, visit https://mediaroom.kbb.com/press-releases

