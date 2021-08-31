Kelley Connect acquires Royal Business Systems, Northern Business Systems

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion in the Pacific Northwest, Kelley Connect has acquired Royal Business Systems in Anchorage and Northern Business Systems in Fairbanks, Alaska. The strategic move completes Kelley Connect's efforts to service the entire state with technology and business solutions.

"Reinvesting in Alaska has always paid off," said Aric Manion, CEO of Kelley Connect. "The entire region is growing exponentially, and the technology support is not keeping up. It's a natural fit for us to join established businesses and help with their expansion."

Kelley Connect works with companies large and small to find digital solutions that allow those businesses to move faster. The strategic support means faster growth, as well. Adding Royal and Northern allows Kelley to support the entire state with five local Kelley Connect offices.

"Technology is helping Anchorage and Fairbanks move beyond traditional boundaries," Manion added. "It's clear to us the client base for Alaska companies is no longer just regional. They are working with companies across the globe, and now we're here to help facilitate that."

The growth means not only will the employees from Royal and Northern be retained, but more jobs will be created with the expansion of service.

"We are going to need more people," said Manion. "It's a great indicator for growth."

For more information, contact Aric Manion at [email protected]

More about Kelley Connect: Now with locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, Kelley is among the largest privately-owned and growing office technology companies in the Western United States. The broad regional footprint enables Kelley Connect to maintain a strong presence while still being right down the street with the same energy and service from the days when we were founded in 1974. We're just on a bunch more streets.

