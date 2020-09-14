Kelley Connect doubles footprint in Montana with acquisition of J&H, Inc.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Connect continued its expansion today by announcing it has purchased the Montana-based business with offices in Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, and Kalispell.

"We've been looking to find opportunities to meet the demand of our promise to become the best independent resource for companies looking for full-service business technology support," said Kelley Connect owner and CEO Aric Manion. "Montana is quickly becoming a technology hotbed. We are committed to providing technical expertise, depth of product and professional services to help our clients take advantage of this growth."

With the addition of J&H, Kelley Connect is now 29 offices with 279 people across 5 states.

J&H has been helping Montana businesses meet their strategic goals for more than 47 years. With the speed businesses are growing, merging with Kelley Connect immediately helped the J&H team meet new business strategy and technology demands.

"Tom and I are exited about the new opportunities Kelley Connect has to offer our customers and employees," said Janet White, President of J&H. "J&H has provided excellent customer service for the past 47 years and we are confident that Kelley Connect will continue this tradition into the future."

All J&H employees are part of the transition plan, and Kelley Connect will be looking to hire additional staff to implement the new offerings in the region.

For more information, contact Stephanie Moceri at [email protected]

More about Kelley Connect: Now with locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, Kelley is among the largest privately-owned and growing office technology companies in the Western United States. The broad regional footprint enables Kelley Connect to maintain a strong presence while still being right down the street with the same energy and service from the days when we were founded in 1974. We're just on a bunch more streets.

Contact info: Stephanie Moceri

Kelley Connect

Email: [email protected]

http://www.KelleyConnect.com

SOURCE Kelley Connect