KELLEY DIRECT ONLINE MBA RANKED NO. 1 BY QS, REFLECTING THE QUALITY AND COMMITMENT OF FACULTY, STAFF AND STUDENTS

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Direct Online MBA program at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business once again has been ranked No. 1 in North America and fifth worldwide by QS Intelligence Unit , a respected research organization that also produces the QS World University Rankings.

Also, with a score of 96.7 out of 100, QS ranked Kelley Direct No. 2 for employability in the U.S and Canada and No. 3 worldwide.

The quality of the class profile, which included factors such as years of work experience, female and international representation, and size of enrollment, was ranked third best in North America and eighth worldwide.

QS' editors noted that the market for online MBA programs remains increasingly competitive. This year's online MBA rankings included 102 programs worldwide, including those across Europe, Asia and the Middle East and Africa. They received responses from more than 61,000 employers and 48,100 academics.

"Kelley Direct is a unique MBA experience, and that's reflected in our rankings," said Ash Soni, dean of the Kelley School of Business and The Sungkyunkwan Professor. "Our faculty and staff have worked very hard to create an innovative curriculum and engaging in-person events that set Kelley apart from other programs."

Earlier this year and for the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named Kelley Direct the No. 1 online MBA program . It also was the seventh time it had done so since beginning to rank such programs in 2013. It also is ranked No. 1 by Fortune , Poets&Quants , and The Princeton Review .

"We are grateful for further validation of the Kelley Direct MBA program," said Will Geoghegan, chair of Kelley Direct and clinical associate professor of management and entrepreneurship. "It's immensely rewarding to receive our fifth major No. 1 ranking this year. We are deeply committed to the quality of our program, which is designed to provide an online MBA experience that feels anything but online."

Kelley Direct is the original online MBA program from a top-tier business school, marking its 25th anniversary this year . The program is uniquely designed in how it serves the needs of working professionals. Unlike other business schools who partner with external, for-profit vendors, who outsource aspects of their online MBA programs, all aspects of Kelley Direct are done in-house.

All Kelley Direct courses are designed and taught by more than 130 dedicated full-time Kelley faculty. This ensures that students receive a unique and personalized education that includes in-person and immersive experiences. They include Kelley On Campus , which involves a live case where students apply what they're learning in a real-world setting that also benefits a real client; and Kelley On Location , which offers optional global and domestic immersions tailored to the students' goals.

