Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Announces New Partners

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye is pleased to announce that the firm has elected three new partners and promoted four attorneys to special counsel. Brian P. Foley, Jaclyn M. Metzinger and Brooke M. Ringel will begin their tenure as partners effective July 1, 2019.

"Kelley Drye's new partners and special counsel demonstrate that they are tenacious, driven, and zealous advocates for their clients," said Lew Rose, firm managing partner. "More than anything, however, they are team players who care about the firm, its people, and its clients. I am thrilled to congratulate these wonderful attorneys who I know will continue to make major contributions to the firm and to our clients in their new role."

The newly elected Kelley Drye partners serve clients in the following areas:

Brian P. Foley (Real Estate):

Brian counsels financial institutions in commercial real estate finance and commercial mortgage securitization, providing solution-oriented advice to successfully close the deal. Brian has extensive experience representing investment banks, commercial banks, insurance companies, debt funds and other institutional lenders in connection with the origination and securitization of commercial mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, component note structures, preferred equity investments, syndications and related products, including the purchase and sale of loans in individual and pool transactions, as well as loan servicing, loan workouts and restructuring. Brian worked at Kelley Drye for nearly a decade prior to going in-house at JPMorgan Chase Bank and returning to the firm in 2017. This experience provided him with a deeper understanding of the challenges that lenders face. Brian is admitted to practice in New Jersey.

Jaclyn M. Metzinger (Litigation):

Jaclyn focuses her practice on commercial and complex civil litigation in both state and federal courts. Her experience includes consumer class actions, false advertising claims and employment matters. Much of Jaclyn's practice includes large class action suits, where she is involved in all phases of development, ranging from pre-certification motion practice and discovery, to class certification motions, expert discovery, hearings and trial. For six years, Jaclyn acted as co-chair of Women At KDW, an affinity group dedicated to enhancing the professional development of women attorneys at the firm. She organized quarterly training, networking, business development, and community service events for women attorneys both in the New York office and across the firm. Jaclyn has also been continuously named a New York Metro Super Lawyers "Rising Star" since 2014. Jaclyn is admitted to practice in New York.

Brooke M. Ringel (International Trade):

Brooke assists companies, associations and coalitions across a wide range of industries to effectively navigate U.S. trade laws and policies. Brooke represents U.S. industries in international trade remedies litigation against unfairly priced and subsidized foreign imports, particularly with respect to investigations and five-year sunset reviews before the U.S. International Trade Commission and countervailing duty investigations before the U.S. Department of Commerce. She also advises clients on export controls, economic sanctions and customs compliance matters. In the compliance area, Brooke has extensive experience assisting clients in classification and licensing, and in conducting global trade compliance audits, investigations and due diligence reviews. Previously, Brooke served as associate vice president at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where she led the association's work on global intellectual property advocacy and supported trade policy issues. Brooke is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Virginia.

Melissa L. Gelade, Glenn T. Graham, Bezalel A. Stern and Matthew P. Sullivan were promoted to special counsel.

About Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Founded in 1836, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is home to skilled practitioners in the areas of litigation, trade, regulatory, government relations, real estate, corporate and more. A powerhouse firm with the heart of a boutique, the firm's attorneys provide legal counsel carefully connected to their client's business strategies. Among the firm's recent recognitions: Law360 International Trade Group of the Year; Law360 Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year; one of "America's Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms – "Tier 1" national ranking in Communications Law, Environmental Litigation, Trusts & Estates Law, and Real Estate. www.kelleydrye.com

