Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Promotes Four to Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye is pleased to announce that the firm has promoted four attorneys to special counsel, and elected three new partners. Melissa L. Gelade, Glenn T. Graham, Bezalel A. Stern and Matthew P. Sullivan will begin their role as special counsel effective July 1, 2019.

"Kelley Drye's newly promoted special counsel and elected partners have shown a longstanding commitment to clients and to the firm as a whole," said Lew Rose, firm managing partner. "It is always an honor and a privilege to see these attorneys rise through the ranks and continue to grow in their role and in their careers. Congratulations to these exceptional attorneys for all they have and will continue to achieve."

The new special counsel and their practice groups are:

Melissa L. Gelade (Real Estate):

Melissa focuses her practice on commercial real estate finance and commercial mortgage securitization, where she represents debt funds, investment banks, insurance companies and institutional lenders. She has extensive experience in the origination and securitization of a variety of commercial loan structures including mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and bridge loans secured by all classes of commercial real estate. Melissa is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York

Glenn T. Graham (Litigation):

Glenn focuses on all aspects of civil litigation. His experience includes consumer class action defense, commercial litigation and contract disputes, and law enforcement investigations involving consumer protection and data privacy. Notably, Glenn is a Certified Information Privacy Professional—United States (CIPP/US) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Prior to joining Kelley Drye, Glenn served as a deputy attorney general with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Consumer Fraud Prosecution section, where he led the agency's data privacy and cybersecurity efforts. Glenn also prosecuted civil enforcement actions on behalf of consumers for violations of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, HIPAA, COPPA and other statutes. Glenn is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.

Bezalel A. Stern (Litigation):

Bezalel concentrates his practice on commercial litigation, including litigation regarding complex business disputes, real estate and employment matters. Bezalel also advises and represents businesses and individuals in the fledging U.S. cannabis industry with regard to regulatory, employment and litigation matters, with a focus on cost-effective, long-term solutions. Bezalel has represented clients in a wide variety of matters, including litigation stemming from alleged employer or employee misconduct, disputes related to literary rights, litigation and enforcement proceedings in the communications industry, and internal investigations. Prior to joining Kelley Drye, he served as a law clerk in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Bezalel was named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers 2017-2019. Bezalel is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, Florida and New York.

Matthew P. Sullivan (Privacy and Advertising Law):

Matt provides practical guidance to help clients achieve their business objectives while navigating risk in connection with international, federal and state consumer protection and privacy laws and regulations. His practice includes representing clients in all forms of consumer protection and privacy matters, from counseling and transactional support to defending federal and state regulatory investigations. His focus is on consumer privacy and data security, including compliance with U.S. and international privacy laws and regulations, Big Data analytics, AdTech, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, data breach mitigation and response, consumer health data privacy, and children's privacy; and advertising and sales and marketing practices. Matt began his legal career at Kelley Drye, and also has worked as in-house privacy counsel for a national wireless carrier, where he advised on all aspects of compliance with U.S. and international privacy laws and associated legal risks. He returned to Kelley Drye in 2018. Matt is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and Virginia.

About Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Founded in 1836, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is home to skilled practitioners in the areas of litigation, trade, regulatory, government relations, real estate, corporate and more. A powerhouse firm with the heart of a boutique, the firm's attorneys provide legal counsel carefully connected to their client's business strategies. Among the firm's recent recognitions: Law360 International Trade Group of the Year; Law360 Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year; one of "America's Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms – "Tier 1" national ranking in Communications Law, Environmental Litigation, Trusts & Estates Law, and Real Estate. www.kelleydrye.com

