Kelley Drye Announces New Partners and Special Counsel

Firm elects two new partners, promotes four to special counsel

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce the election of two new partners – Rebecca Durrant and Beth Johnson – effective July 1, 2024. In addition, the firm has promoted Beth Chun, Alison Frimmel, Ken Kanzawa, and Alex Schneider to special counsel.

"This group of attorneys has demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective practices and a commitment to developing strong relationships with clients and colleagues," said Dana Rosenfeld, firm managing partner. "Their promotions are a testament to their outstanding performance and consistently excellent client service. By nurturing and advancing talent from within, Kelley Drye supports the continued growth and success of talented lawyers that will benefit our clients now and in future years."

These attorney advancements come from several of the firm's key practice areas. Kelley Drye's newest partners are:

Rebecca Durrant (Litigation): Rebecca supports clients through all stages of complex commercial litigation and has extensive experience practicing in federal and state courts, as well as before arbitration tribunals. She represents clients in class actions, arbitrations, complex contractual disputes, and general commercial disputes. Rebecca creates solutions that lead to favorable outcomes for firm clients at all stages—from informal dispute resolution and early motion practice to discovery, class decertification, summary judgment, and trial. Rebecca is a member of the California and New York Bars.

Beth Johnson (International Trade): Beth has more than 15 years' experience representing clients before federal courts and agencies. With a specific focus on international trade issues—especially antidumping and countervailing duty investigations and reviews—Beth also counsels clients on U.S. customs-related matters. Beth has navigated numerous complex issues for major International Trade clients in trade remedy proceedings. In addition to her international trade work, Beth has also represented clients in commercial litigation and federal litigation under the Administrative Procedure Act. Beth is a member of the District of Columbia and Virginia Bars.

The firm's new special counsel are:

Beth Chun (Advertising and Marketing): Beth focuses her practice on responding to State Attorneys General investigations and advising on State AG priorities and consumer protection compliance. Beth assists clients with Attorney General office consumer complaints, inquiries, civil investigative demands, and subpoenas. She navigates complex individual state and multistate consumer protection investigations involving marketing and advertising, privacy, and other consumer protection matters. Beth also has extensive experience in automatic renewal law compliance and investigations. Prior to joining Kelley Drye, Beth worked at the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. She is a member of the Texas and District of Columbia Bars.

Alison Frimmel (Labor and Employment): Representing and counseling clients in all aspects of labor and employment law, Alison handles matters before federal and state courts and administrative agencies in defense of discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge, wage and hour, breach of contract, and tort claims. Alison counsels clients on a wide array of employment matters, including developments in applicable laws, workplace accommodation requests, policy development, and she also conducts workplace investigations. Alison served as a law clerk to the Honorable Kimberly Espinales-Maloney in the Superior Court of New Jersey. She is a member of the New York and New Jersey Bars.

Ken Kanzawa (Government Contracts): Ken's practice focuses on government contracts litigation and counseling. Formerly a lawyer for NASA, Ken brings an insider's perspective to a variety of matters, including bid protests, contract disputes, subcontract negotiation and teaming agreements, domestic sourcing restrictions, small business contracting, GSA schedule, debarment and suspension, and other compliance issues. He appears regularly before the U.S. Government Accountability Office, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and Boards of Contract Appeals. He is a member of the District of Columbia and Virginia Bars.

Alex Schneider (Privacy and Information Security): Alex advises clients on information privacy and security, advertising and marketing, and consumer protection law, particularly relating to market entry, rollout of new initiatives, ongoing due diligence, and corporate transactions. He is experienced in the negotiation and drafting of cloud service, data processing, data integration, and e-commerce agreements. Alex represents clients before the Federal Trade Commission and State Attorneys General in investigations and inquiries into marketing, data privacy, communications, and cybersecurity issues. He is a member of the District of Columbia and Massachusetts Bars.

