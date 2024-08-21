Kelley Drye International Trade Attorney, Joshua Kagan, Named to U.S. State Department Advisory Committee on Responsible Business Conduct

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye is pleased to announce that Joshua Kagan, Special Counsel in the firm's International Trade practice, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of State's newly formed Advisory Committee on Responsible Business Conduct.

The Department of State announced the launch of the Advisory Committee on Responsible Business Conduct (RBC Advisory Committee) on August 15, 2024. The RBC Advisory Committee is tasked with providing advice and recommendations that will help the U.S. government advance responsible business practices, including in the context of labor and human rights.

The committee features a diverse membership representing businesses, labor unions, civil society organizations, academic institutions, and more. The committee's charter is valid through September 2025 and may be renewed. The group will play a critical role in shaping U.S. policy on responsible business conduct during that period.

Prior to joining Kelley Drye, Josh led the Office of the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) Office of Labor Affairs, as the Assistant USTR for Labor Affairs.

In that role, Josh directed all labor-related trade policy for the U.S. government, oversaw negotiations of all labor commitments in U.S. trade agreements, and served as the U.S. government lead on identifying key labor challenges and trade compliance issues for over 200 countries around the world.

