Kelley Drye Launches Environmental, Social and Governance Practice

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP today announced the launch of a new Environmental, Social and Governance practice to help clients meet the evolving legal, business and political challenges related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The multi-disciplinary practices offers clients a range of counseling as they face increasing demands from consumers, investors, and regulators, as well as within their own organizations, to proactively address ESG issues across their value chain.

"In essence, ESG issues are reducible to two questions—how should a company meet its own individual challenges of extended responsibility, and what should (or must) it say about what it does," said John Foote, group co-chair, "We want to help clients answer those questions in a way that safeguards their reputations, minimizes risk, and leverages opportunity."

"The attorneys and advisors on our ESG team draw on deep and diverse experience helping clients meet their own unique challenges of extended responsibility – from environmental, health and safety issues, to questions of pay equity, board diversity, and the eradication of forced and child labor from supply chains," said Dana Rosenfeld, Kelley Drye's managing partner. "Our ESG practice is an opportunity to offer clients an integrated approach to these emerging issues and leverage the firm's breadth and depth of experience across multiple disciplines."

The new practice, which will be led by partners Wayne D'Angelo and John Foote, will include attorneys from the firm's Corporate, Environmental, Labor & Employment, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, International Trade, Advertising Law, Litigation, and Government Relations & Public Policy practice areas.

About Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Founded in 1836, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is home to more than 300 skilled practitioners offering client counseling in over 100 established and emerging legal specialties covering regulatory, transactional, and litigation matters. Our clients range from Fortune 100 companies to small start ups, and cover a wide range of industries including manufacturing, consumer products, energy, agriculture, transportation, communications and technology, real estate, financial services, and insurance. A powerhouse firm with the heart of a boutique, Kelley Drye values the success of our clients above all. We are practical in our advice and creative in our approach. Visit us at www.kelleydrye.com for more information.

