Kelley Drye Welcomes Former Senior Federal Prosecutors Sean Farrell and Tom Rybarczyk to Litigation Practice

"Sean and Tom have extraordinary records of public service, and their proven ability to handle the most complex investigations and litigation at the highest levels of government makes them tremendous assets to our clients," said Dana Rosenfeld, Kelley Drye's Managing Partner. "Their arrival reflects our continued commitment to attract outstanding talent in key markets that will strengthen our capabilities and deepen our relationships with clients."

As part of that strategy, Kelley Drye opened an office in San Francisco in March, establishing its third location in California. The office is home to privacy Partner Kate Black and Special Counsel Céline Guillou, both of whom have held prominent in-house and government roles.

"Sean and Tom's backgrounds will be valuable to clients, particularly in the New York and California markets, reinforcing our clients' trust in Kelley Drye for high–stakes litigation nationwide," said Mike Lynch, Chair of Kelley Drye's Litigation practice group. "They bring the kind of courtroom-tested judgment and strategic thinking that sets our practice apart. Their combined experience at the Department of Justice enhances our ability to serve clients facing government scrutiny and major disputes."

Sean has nearly two decades of experience in government and private practice, focusing on antitrust investigations, litigation, compliance counseling, extensive trial experience, and white-collar defense. He previously led the DOJ Antitrust Division's New York Office and played a key role in updating the Division's compliance guidance and launching its whistleblower program. Before leading the Antitrust Division's New York Office, Sean served as an Assistant United States Attorney, Chief of the Cybercrime Unit in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, and Acting Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit. He successfully prosecuted price-fixing and bid-rigging cases in the auto parts, financial services, and defense industries, earning three Assistant Attorney General Awards of Distinction for his pivotal role in high-impact cases.

"I am excited to join Kelley Drye and to contribute to its growing antitrust practice," said Sean. "The firm's collegial culture and strong litigation foundation attracted me, and I look forward to bringing my experience from both sides of the enforcement table to bear for our clients."

Tom is a former senior federal prosecutor and served as Chief of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section in the Central District of California, the nation's largest federal district. As an Assistant United States Attorney, he tried numerous felony cases to jury verdict, argued several appeals before the Ninth Circuit, and led high-profile investigations into public corruption, fraud, and civil rights matters. He notably prosecuted a Los Angeles City Councilman in one of California's most high-profile public corruption trials, led an investigation into a sophisticated cannabis permit bribery scheme that resulted in guilty pleas of multiple public officials, and co-led the campaign-finance fraud prosecution of a federal congressional candidate for misusing campaign funds. In 2020, 2022, and 2024, he was appointed District Election Officer for the Central District of California.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Kelley Drye," said Tom. "The opportunity to expand the firm's white-collar practice in Los Angeles and contribute to its strategic growth in California was incredibly compelling. I look forward to putting my prosecutorial experience to work for clients facing complex investigations and high-stakes disputes on the West Coast."

Sean received his J.D., cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law, his B.A., magna cum laude, in Political Science from Binghamton University, and clerked for Judge Arthur D. Spatt of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Tom received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School, his B.S. in Print Journalism from the University of Illinois, and clerked for Judge Michael S. Kanne of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Kelley Drye represents clients in high-stakes disputes throughout the United States, with a focus on complex commercial litigation, regulatory enforcement, white-collar defense, and internal investigations. Learn more here.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is a powerhouse law firm with more than 190 years of practice. With over 300 attorneys and professionals across nine offices, it offers tenacious courtroom advocacy, strategic problem–solving, and savvy deal–making across litigation, regulatory, trade, real estate, bankruptcy, and corporate matters. Kelley Drye represents a diverse client base, serving Fortune 500 companies, emerging businesses, and government entities across technology, finance, healthcare, defense, real estate, and manufacturing. Kelley Drye is committed to delivering practical advice, creative solutions, and exceptional value through enduring client relationships. For more information, visit www.kelleydrye.com.

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren