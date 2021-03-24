Kelley Kronenberg Announces Addition of Partner Robert C. Segear

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Probate Litigation and Estate Planning and Guardianship practice groups with the addition of Robert C. Segear.

Segear works closely with clients, wealth advisors, financial planners, and accountants to prepare estate planning documents including wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, insurance trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives, and living wills. He also assists clients with funding and administering trusts, administering estates, making family and charitable gifts, and titling assets to avoid probate court.

Segear has also developed a niche advising clients with respect to residency and domicile planning and has extensive experience advising multinational clients with pre-immigration and post-immigration tax planning as well as issues involving U.S. and non-U.S. beneficiaries.

"Robert's knowledge and experience in both Florida and the northeast is unique within our area of law. It too complements our group's continued commitment to assisting clients with the services they need, especially with recent market trends showing an ever-increasing migration from the Northeast to Florida," said Joshua Rosenberg, partner and a leader of the Probate Litigation and Estate Planning and Guardianship practice groups.

Kelley Kronenberg's Probate Litigation practice represents executors, trustees or beneficiaries in cases where a Will or Trust is contested, such as document interpretation, improper asset management, accounting disputes and fraud. The Estate Planning and Guardianship Practice Group consists of lawyers that represent individuals, and their businesses and families, in the planning of business succession, elder care, disposition or distribution of property upon death, and the management of property in the event of incapacity. These lawyers also assist clients in establishing guardianships for minors who have received assets due to inheritance or accident settlements.

ABOUT KELLEY KRONENBERG

Kelley Kronenberg is a multi-practice business law firm with nearly 400 employees, more than 175 attorneys and 12 locations throughout Florida and the United States. Founded in 1980, the firm is one of the fastest-growing law firms in Florida and amongst the largest in the U.S. For more information, visit www.kklaw.com .

SOURCE Kelley Kronenberg

Related Links

https://www.kelleykronenberg.com/

