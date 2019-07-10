Kelley Lynch and Bobby Witt Jr. Named Gatorade High School Athletes of the Year

Abby Wambach, Peyton Manning, Present Most Prestigious Award in High School Sports to Nation's Top Athletes

Jul 10, 2019, 07:05 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night at the 17th annual Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year awards, Kelley Lynch was named the 2019 Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year and Bobby Witt Jr. was named the 2019 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year. Lynch is the first-ever softball player to win the award and Witt, only the third baseball player to win.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; 2019 Gatorade Female and Male Athlete of the Year award winners Kelley Lynch of East Coweta High School (Sharpsburg, Ga.) and Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville Heritage High School (Colleyville, Texas) pose with pro athlete presenters at the 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards. Pictured from left to right: Peyton Manning, Bobby Witt Jr., Kelley Lynch and Abby Wambach. Photo Credit/Gatorade.
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; 2019 Gatorade Female and Male Athlete of the Year award winners Kelley Lynch of East Coweta High School (Sharpsburg, Ga.) and Bobby Witt Jr. of Colleyville Heritage High School (Colleyville, Texas) pose with pro athlete presenters at the 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards. Pictured from left to right: Peyton Manning, Bobby Witt Jr., Kelley Lynch and Abby Wambach. Photo Credit/Gatorade.

Lynch and Witt were honored at the awards dinner co-hosted by future NFL Hall-of-Famer, Peyton Manning and ESPN SportsCenter Host, Sage Steele. The event was attended by a bevy of professional athletes including:

  • Allyson Felix, 2003 Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year and six-time Olympic gold medalist
  • Todd Gurley, Gatorade roster athlete and Los Angeles Rams running back
  • Sony Michel, 2013-14 Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year and New England Patriots running back
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, 2014 Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year and Minnesota Timberwolves center
  • Abby Wambach, 1997-98 Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player of the Year and 2015 Women's World Cup Champion

"There are almost six million student-athletes who participate in the sports that our 12 nominees play," said Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien. "Kelley and Bobby won because of their accomplishments both on and off the field, which is what makes Gatorade Athlete of the Year the most prestigious award in high school sports."

Established in 1985, the Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation's most elite high school athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field. Winners are selected in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field. One National Player of the Year is awarded in each sport. In 2003, the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year awards were established to honor the nation's top overall male and female high school athletes from among the 12 Gatorade National Players of the Year recognized during the high school athletic season.

Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

2018-19 GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Kelley Lynch: Georgia's returning Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, Lynch of East Coweta High School (Sharpsburg, Ga.), led the Indians to a 32-2 record and their second consecutive Class 7A state championship this past season. She compiled a 17-0 record with a 0.27 ERA, along with a .436 batting average, three home runs and 25 RBI. Below are additional facts about Lynch:

  • First softball player to win the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year award in program history
  • Named Player of the Year by both the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and the Georgia Dugout Club
  • Ranked as the nation's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 by Softball America
  • A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
  • Volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics, the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program and youth softball teams
  • Maintained an A average in the classroom
  • Committed to play softball on scholarship at the University of Washington this fall

Bobby Witt Jr.: Witt of Colleyville Heritage High School (Colleyville, Texas), led the Panthers to a 39-3 record and the Texas Class 5A state title. He batted .482 with 15 doubles, nine triples and 15 home runs, piling up 55 RBI, half of which (28) came with two outs. He posted an OBP of .562, a slugging percentage of 1.051 and a dizzying 1.613 OPS to go with 28 walks and 19 steals on 22 attempts. Below are additional facts about Witt:

  • On the mound, he recorded five saves to go with a 1.80 ERA in 12 relief appearances, striking out 24 batters and issuing just three walks in 11.2 innings on the mound
  • Witt compiled a WHIP of 1.03 and opposing batters hit just .205 against him
  • Selected twice for the Under Armour All-American Game where he earned MVP honors
  • Member of the 2018 USA Baseball 18U National Team
  • Nation's top-ranked prep prospect by Baseball America, Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report
  • Member of Students Stand Strong and Colleyville Heritage's Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter
  • Served as a Peer Assistant Leadership Group at his school, a youth baseball instructor and a participant in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program
  • Maintained a weighted 4.0 GPA in the classroom
  • Drafted No. 2 overall to the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, the highest-ever draft selection of a Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

2018-19 GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD NOMINEES

From the 12 national award winners in 12 different sports, Gatorade names one male and one female athlete as the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. Below are this year's nominees:

NAME

SPORT

HIGH SCHOOL

BOUND FOR…

GIRLS

Ellie Holzman

Volleyball

Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.)

University of Illinois

Urbana-Champaign

Katelyn Tuohy

Cross Country

North Rockland High School (Thiells, N.Y.)

H.S. Senior

Azzi Fudd

Basketball

St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.)

H.S. Junior

Kelley Lynch

Softball

East Coweta High School in (Sharpsburg, Ga.)

University of Washington

Sophie Jones

Soccer

Menlo School (Atherton, Calif.)

Duke University

Jasmine Moore

Track & Field

Lake Ridge High School (Mansfield, Texas)

University of Georgia




BOYS


Jake Smith

Football

Notre Dame Preparatory (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

University of Texas at Austin

Liam Anderson

Cross Country

Redwood High School (Larkspur, Calif.)

Stanford University

James Wiseman

Basketball

Memphis East High School (Memphis, Tenn.)

University of Memphis

Bobby Witt Jr.

Baseball

Colleyville Heritage High School (Colleyville, Texas)

University of Oklahoma

Omar Hernandez

Soccer

Dalton High School (Dalton, Ga.)

Wake Forest University

Matthew Boling

Track & Field

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (Houston, Texas)

University of Georgia








All Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year nominees will walk The ESPYS red carpet and be featured as special guests during the show. The ESPYS take place Wednesday evening and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

PAST GATORADE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Former winners of Gatorade Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year award include:

2003

Male:         

LeBron James / Basketball (Akron, Ohio / Los Angeles Lakers)

Female:     

Allyson Felix / Track & Field (Los Angeles / USA Track & Field)



2004

Male:         

Dwight Howard / Basketball (Atlanta, Ga. / Washington Wizards)

Female:     

Candace Parker / Basketball (Naperville, Ill. / Los Angeles Sparks)



2005

Male:         

Greg Paulus / Football (Syracuse, N.Y. / Niagara University Coaching Staff)

Female:     

Cynthia Barboza / Volleyball (Long Beach, Calif. / Retired Pro Athlete)



2006

Male:         

Greg Oden / Basketball (Indianapolis, Ind. / Retired Pro Athlete)

Female:     

Tina Charles / Basketball (New York / New York Liberty)



2007

Male:         

Kevin Love / Basketball (Lake Oswego, Ore. / Cleveland Cavaliers)

Female:     

Maya Moore / Basketball (Suwanee, Ga. / Minnesota Lynx)



2008

Male:         

Matt Barkley / Football (Santa Ana, Calif. / Buffalo Bills)

Female:     

Chanelle Price / Track & Field (Easton, Penn. / USA Track & Field)



2009

Male:         

Garrett Gilbert / Football (Austin, Texas / Cleveland Browns)

Female:     

Skylar Diggins / Basketball (South Bend, Ind. / Dallas Wings)



2010

Male:         

Brandon Knight / Basketball (Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Cleveland Cavaliers)


Female:     

Chiney Ogwumike / Basketball (Cypress, Texas / Los Angeles Sparks)



2011

Male:         

Dylan Bundy / Baseball (Owasso, Okla. / Baltimore Orioles)

Female:     

Morgan Brian / Soccer (St. Simons Island, Ga. / U.S. Women's National Soccer Team)



2012

Male:         

Johnathan Gray / Football (Aledo, Texas / Retired College Athlete)

Female:     

Breanna Stewart / Basketball (Cicero, N.Y. / Seattle Storm)



2013

Male:         

Andrew Wiggins / Basketball (Huntington, W.Va. / Minnesota Timberwolves)

Female:     

Morgan Andrews / Soccer (Milford, N.H. / Reign FC)



2014

Male:         

Karl-Anthony Towns / Basketball (Metuchen, N.J. / Minnesota Timberwolves)

Female:     

Brianna Turner / Basketball (Manvel, Texas / Phoenix Mercury)



2015

Male:         

Kyler Murray / Football (Allen, Texas / Arizona Cardinals)

Female:     

Candace Hill / Track & Field (Conyers, Ga. / ASICS Sprinter)



2016

Male:         

Jayson Tatum / Basketball (St. Louis, Mo. / Boston Celtics)

Female:     

Sydney McLaughlin / Track & Field (Scotch Plains, N.J. / USA Track & Field)



2017

Male:         

MacKenzie Gore / Baseball (Whiteville, N.C. / San Diego Padres)

Female:     

Sydney McLaughlin / Track & Field (Scotch Plains, N.J. / USA Track & Field)



2018

Male:         

J.T. Daniels / Football (Santa Ana, Calif. / University of Southern California)

Female:     

Katelyn Tuohy / Cross Country and Track & Field (Thiells, N.Y. / North Rockland High School)

For more information on the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year awards and the Gatorade Player of the Year program, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.

