OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Phipps is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for her outstanding contributions to the field of Pharmacology as a Senior Instructional Designer at Optum.

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. Valuing integrity, relationships, compassion, innovation and performance, Kelley is deeply committed to Optum's goal of helping people live healthier lives.



With creativity and expertise in training and performance interventions, Kelley Phipps has amassed over 30 years as a Training, Instructional Design, and Performance Improvement Professional. Her professional talents include process, gap, needs and skill analyses, ROI methodology, instructional design methods, assessment design, and training delivery (classroom and distance solutions).



Throughout her education and training, Ms. Phipps obtained a Bachelor's Degree in English from Northwest Missouri State and a Master of Education degree specializing in Human Performance Improvement from Capella University. To further her professional development, Ms. Phipps is a member of the International Association for Women. She holds a Mental Health First Aid Certificate from the National Council for Behavioral Health, a FranklinCovey client facilitation certification: 7 Habits Signature and 7 Habits for Managers, an Achieve Global facilitation certification: Leadership and Customer Service classes, and a LOMA certification: ACS and AIRC (Associate, Insurance Regulatory Compliance, both with honors).



Generous and mindful, Ms. Phipps is charitable to Lutheran World Relief and Literacy Kansas City.

In her free time, Kelley enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her family and friends.



Kelley dedicates this recognition to the strong and resourceful women in her life. This includes the loving memory of her mother, Maureen Clem, as well as her sister, Tina Hansen, and friends, Liz Lyttle Baker, and Ellen Gockley Ramsey.



For more information, please visit www.optum.com.

