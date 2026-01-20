Kelley Robinson Joins Kettering Foundation Board

Human Rights Campaign president accepts new role in fight for democracy

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles F. Kettering Foundation today announced that Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign and Human Rights Campaign Foundation, has joined the Kettering Foundation board of directors. Robinson previously served as a Kettering Foundation senior fellow from 2024–25.

Kelley Robinson

As president of the Human Rights Campaign, Robinson is the first Black, queer woman to lead the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the United States. The Human Rights Campaign is a formidable force with 3.6 million active members and supporters, more than 200 dedicated staff, and tens of thousands of volunteers across the country. Each year, the Human Rights Campaign releases the State Equality Index, the most comprehensive survey of state-level commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

Before taking the helm at the Human Rights Campaign, Robinson served as the executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, where she fought tirelessly for reproductive rights and defended the rights of all individuals. With a wealth of experience in campaign organizing, community building, and coalition building, Robinson brings a rich history of advocacy work to the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Her dedication to fighting injustice for society's most underserved populations has been a driving force throughout her career. As a mark of her influence, Robinson was named to the 2024 TIME100. A powerful and inspiring speaker, she regularly appears in national and international media outlets, including MS NOW, CNN, Sirius XM, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Politico.

"Few Americans are as eloquent or inspiring in their advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community as is Kelley Robinson," said Sharon L. Davies, president and CEO of the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. "Defending the rights of others is her life's work, and we look forward to her contributions and continued leadership as she steps into a new role on the foundation board."

"I'm proud to join the Kettering Foundation board at a critical moment for our democracy and the movement for equality," said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. "Kettering's commitment to inclusive democracy and civic power is exactly what this moment demands, and I'm ready to help advance the bold, people-centered leadership our country needs."

The Charles F. Kettering Foundation, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, operating foundation rooted in the American tradition of inventive research. Founded in 1927 "to sponsor and carry out scientific research for the benefit of humanity," the foundation is inspired by the innovativeness and ingenuity of its founder, the American inventor Charles F. Kettering. For the past four decades, the foundation's research and programs have focused on the needs of democracy worldwide. Today, the organization is committing itself to advancing inclusive democracies by fostering citizen engagement, promoting government accountability, and countering authoritarianism.

