Kellie Burke on French Country Styling: What It Is and How to Get It

French Country Kitchen Designed by Kellie Burke Interiors Recently Featured in Real Homes.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellie Burke, the founder of Kellie Burke Interiors, an award-winning design firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, that specializes in the creation of livable, luxurious interiors for high-end clients around the world, recently had an opportunity to discuss French Country kitchens with Real Homes magazine.

As with any interior design style, French Country continuously evolves to keep up with changing trends and tastes. But its hallmarks – a chic fusion of high-end design balanced by raw and rustic finishes that make the French Country style ideal for kitchens – always remain constant.

"French country styling can create a warm, inviting kitchen design. It's an instantly historical reference that imbues a European casual, textural experience with rustic baroque carved embellishments," Kellie explained.

"Typically, think of walnut, cloaked in thick chunky layered paint, done in multi-tonal, highly distressed, neutral pallet. Habersham Home is my go-to expert in this layered historical luxe cabinetry," she continued.

The Kelly Burke-designed kitchen featured in Real Homes juxtaposes ornate cabinetry with a barn-style setting, a perfect illustration of this ethos. A scrolled island offsets heavy beams, a lime-washed finish provides the ideal contrast to faded paint on the ceiling, and antique statues are set against sleek appliances and smart fabrics.

More manor than rustic, the look is reminiscent of many country decorating styles but with an added touch of French flair.

About Kellie Burke Interiors

Kellie Burke Interiors is recognized for lavish, glamorous designs and a daring aesthetic that blends old-world luxe with unexpectedly modern and eclectic details, creating layered spaces that are timeless and intriguing and appear to have evolved naturally over time with the owner's adventurous lifestyle. Kellie and her team deliver a traditional estate feel that fits today's modern, dynamic lives while truly reflecting each client's personal style and story.

A full-service residential and commercial interior design firm, Kellie Burke Interiors provides design services to clients worldwide, regardless of location.

