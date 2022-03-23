Kellie Burke Predicts Design Trends for Spring 2022

Founder of Kellie Burke Interiors Expects a Strong Resurgence of Color

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellie Burke, the founder of Kellie Burke Interiors, an award-winning design firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, that specializes in the creation of livable, luxurious interiors for high-end clients around the world, predicts that the return of color will be among several trends that will come to dominate home design in 2022.

"We are seeing a strong resurgence of color," Kellie says. "All white shaker kitchens with white subway tile are trending toward mixing colors, finishes, and materials to warm up a space and add personality. People are craving color that invigorates their mood. Patterns are now not only in fabric and wall-covering but we are seeing trends on wall moldings in various geometric shapes."

Kellie Burke Interiors is recognized for lavish, glamorous designs and a daring aesthetic that blends old-world luxe with unexpectedly modern and eclectic details, creating layered spaces that are timeless and intriguing and appear to have evolved naturally with the homeowner's adventurous lifestyle. Drawing on lifelong passions for travel and comfort, Kellie and her team infuse boutique hotel-style amenities into each project.

"The trend is for Giant modern art mixed with 18th century still lifes and portraits in carved gilt frames. Tech LED lighting throughout, now found under toe kicks stair railings, even as accents under nightstands," Kellie says.

"Vintage pieces are now the golden goose of decor reinvented and reimagined in new paint, new hardware, new upholstery, some reworked to create unique upcycled décor," she continues. "I'm seeing lots of 80's shapes and colors, not sure if it's my affinity for that era of bold decor but I'm happy to see the trend resurfacing, even the perms are speculated to come back. "

