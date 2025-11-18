Kellie Jo Kilberg Honored as Local Defense Community Champion by National Association of Defense Communities

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of only 27 individuals from across the nation to be named a Local Defense Community Champion, Kellie Jo Kilberg, Chair of the Florida Defense Alliance (FDA), has worked for over 25 years to improve the quality of life for service members and their families by strengthening the connection between military installations and the communities that support them. This distinguished award highlights dedicated leaders on military bases and in local governments, industries and the nonprofit sector who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life, foster collaboration with and enhance mission readiness within defense communities.

"I'm proud to represent the collaborative spirit that defines Florida's defense communities and the ongoing partnerships that keep our state strong and ready to serve," said Ms. Kilberg. "This honor is not about one person — it's about a community of people who care deeply about our military installations, families and missions. Together," she added, "we are building a future where innovation, resilience and unity strengthen every connection between our installations and the communities that surround them."

Kilberg helped found The Florida Defense Alliance in 1997 under Enterprise Florida, Inc. (now Florida Commerce). Under her leadership, the FDA has evolved from addressing encroachment and BRAC-related challenges to becoming a national model for defense community collaboration and innovation. She has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives, including the Military Family Employment Advocacy program through CareerSource Florida, the Northwest Florida Military Installation Resiliency Review and other grant programs that fund community-driven solutions across the state. She has also championed legislation and benefits supporting military spouses, veterans and children. Through her vision and commitment, Kellie Jo has helped ensure Florida remains one of the most military-friendly states in the nation and is a leader in supporting military missions and families.

"We're proud to partner with the Association of Defense Communities to recognize individuals who make a significant impact on defense communities," said Leighann Brown, branch manager at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Ms. Kilberg has positively impacted many defense communities across Florida, and we are excited to recognize her service through this award."

As the connection point for leaders from communities, states, the military and industry on community-military issues, the Association of Defense Communities enhances knowledge, information sharing and best practices in over 300 communities, states, regions and affiliated industry organizations by helping build resilient communities that support America's military.

"Kellie Jo Kilberg unified and aligned Florida's many defense communities, building relationships and trust, which helped develop Florida's unmatched reputation as our country's most-military friendly state," Major General (retired) Lawrence M. Martin, Jr., President of the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, said. "Her passion and leadership improved the lives of countless military service members, veterans and their families. We are thrilled to help recognize Kellie Jo with this well-deserved award."

The ceremony will be held November 19 at the Florida Defense Alliance meeting at the Crowne-Plaza Melbourne-Oceanfront.

