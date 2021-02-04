Kellie Pickler, Wilmer Valderrama Named USO Global Ambassadors

"We are honored to have these two longtime advocates come on board as USO Global Ambassadors," said J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and president. "Kellie and Wilmer have seen firsthand the importance of the USO mission and the impact it can have when we express the nation's gratitude to our Armed Forces. We hope their continued support will invite more Americans to join them in honoring service members and their families."

As USO Global Ambassadors, Pickler and Valderrama will support the organization's Give More Than Thanks initiative, a campaign encouraging all Americans to find actionable ways to express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families. Throughout the year, Pickler and Valderrama will participate in events and entertainment engagements for service members, raise awareness of our military's needs and share ways Americans can help the USO give more than thanks.

Pickler and Valderrama have dedicated their time and talents to give back to service members and their families throughout their careers, including touring together in 2018 for the annual USO Holiday Tour with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Ways Pickler and Valderrama have served with the USO include:

Kellie Pickler

First tour in 2007 to Iraq

12 USO tours visiting 13 international locations (Afghanistan, Germany, Iraq, Kosovo, United Kingdom, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Norway) and a ship at sea; and three domestic locations

Five USO Holiday Tours with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) session with husband, Kyle Jacobs , broadcast worldwide to 34 locations in the U.S., Qatar , Guam and Japan

, broadcast worldwide to 34 locations in the U.S., , and Recipient of Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award, Operation Troop Aid Chris Kyle Patriot Award and USO of North Carolina Heart for the Warrior Award

"I am honored to join the USO as a Global Ambassador for their 80th anniversary of supporting America's military, especially in support of this campaign encouraging all Americans to give more than thanks," shares Pickler. "The USO has allowed me so many opportunities to serve those who serve us, and this is another way I can help shine a light on something that matters … supporting our servicemen, servicewomen, their families, and letting them know we don't take what they do for granted."

Wilmer Valderrama

First tour in 2007 to Germany

Eight USO tours visiting nine international locations (Germany, Poland, South Korea, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Greenland, Norway, Bahrain, Iraq) and a ship at sea; and three domestic locations

One USO Holiday Tour with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2018

More than 40 USO performances

USO MVP session broadcast worldwide to 13 installations in the U.S., United Arab Emirates , Germany , Japan , Italy and Iraq

"Touring with the USO has been one of the proudest moments of my career because it has given me the chance to pay my respect and personally express my gratitude to our servicemen and women," Valderrama said. "I feel honored to now serve as a USO Global Ambassador, to help others understand how important it is to support the military and encourage Americans to follow our heroes example in becoming a more united community in a more united nation."

Generations of Americans have answered the call to step up, serve and sacrifice. Wherever they are deployed or stationed—on the front lines overseas or the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response at home—the USO stands by our heroes in uniform. Since 1941, the USO has been a resource for more than 40 million individuals, from providing morale-boosting entertainment to delivering millions of care packages.

To learn more about ways to give more than thanks, visit USO.org/morethanthanks. Follow the USO's Give More Than Thanks campaign and join the conversation using the hashtag #MoreThanThanks on social media.

