Kellie Teal-Guess Joins Cynosure as Chief Human Resources Officer

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure announced today that Kellie Teal-Guess will join its Executive Leadership Team as the new Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. With more than 30 years of experience in HR strategy and talent management and development, Teal-Guess will lead Cynosure's human resources function, helping to further drive workplace innovation and employee satisfaction.

"Kellie brings extensive experience as a leading-edge, human resources professional in a variety of fast-paced global businesses," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "Cynosure's most valuable asset is our people, and with an innovative and dedicated leader such as Kellie at the helm of our HR department, we will continue to acquire and develop the best talent in the industry."

Most recently, Teal-Guess served as the EVP, Chief People Officer at public global data center company, CyrusOne, where she led all aspects of human resources and security. Under her leadership, the company won multiple awards, including two Fortune awards for Best Workplaces for 2018 and 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity in 2018. Prior to her time at CyrusOne, Teal-Guess held global human resource roles at two information technology companies, ProQuest, and Dell.

"I have a true passion for human resources and the positive impact it can have on a business," said Teal-Guess. "I am excited to continue my work at a company like Cynosure that truly understands the importance of investing in its people and I look forward to growing the company's already exceptional team with new talent and fostering an environment where the global team is engaged, valued and successful."

"With an impressive track record at high-tech, fast-growing companies, we're elated to bring Kellie on board," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of Cynosure, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner. "From managing employees at small companies to complex global environments, Kellie is well-versed in translating business challenges into strategic and technical solutions and has truly established herself as a powerhouse in human resources."

Teal-Guess holds a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts, all from the University of Texas System. She's received multiple industry and organizational accolades throughout her career, including CHRO of the Year Silver Award, HR Team of the Year Bronze Award, and was part of Dell's Key Talent Program.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

