Kellogg and Albertsons Companies join forces to feed children in need

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, have teamed up again this year to tackle the ongoing issue of childhood hunger in the communities they serve.

Kellogg has donated $120,000 to the effort – $75,000 of which will support Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. The remaining $45,000 has been donated Kellogg's long-time partner, No Kid Hungry.

This is the second year in a row that Kellogg and Albertsons Companies have joined forces to fight hunger.

"At Albertsons Companies, we believe every child deserves a healthy breakfast every day," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director, Albertsons Companies Foundation. "We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve, and we're able to do this because of our generous customers like Kellogg Company."

"With 14 million children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the need has never been greater than it is today," said Michael Ross, Customer Team Lead, Kellogg Company. "We share Albertsons commitment to ensure children are fed and fulfilled, and we're proud to stand side-by-side with Albertsons to support our communities."

During the month of September, Albertsons Cos. shoppers can donate during checkout to support Nourishing Neighbors. Consumers can also visit NoKidHungry.org to learn more and support the organization's critical mission.

