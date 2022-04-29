Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.58 per Share for Second Quarter and Announces Plans for Dividend Increase in Third Quarter

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date is May 31, 2022. This is the 390th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share beginning with the third quarter of 2022.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains a "forward-looking statement" about dividends. This statement is made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update this statement unless required by law. This statement is not a guarantee of future performance; and actual events or results may differ materially from this statement. Investors should consult the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022) for information about certain factors that could cause such differences. Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations department or on the Company's web site at http://www.kelloggcompany.com.

[K-DIV] [K-FIN]

SOURCE Kellogg Company