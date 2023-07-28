Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.60 per Share

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.60 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023. As the company previously announced in April, this reflects an increase to the quarterly dividend of approximately 2 percent. The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2023. This is the 395th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

