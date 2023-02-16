Kellogg Company employees driving force behind efforts to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company employees continue to be the driving force behind how the company fulfills their Kellogg's Better Days® Promise . Their work addresses the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) – and will ultimately help create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

So, we asked some employees to elaborate on how, specifically, they create better days in their roles.

Erica Jones Pete Matthews Kurt Deck Trish Woods Nicole Foote

Watch and listen!

For more stories like this, visit Kellogg Company's Social K site.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

SOURCE Kellogg Company