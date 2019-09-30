Kellogg Company Expands World Food Day Online Food Drive on Amazon

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that one in nine people in the U.S. may not know where their next meal is coming from1, Kellogg Company is pleased to welcome Del Monte Foods, Inc. and Hormel Foods to the second year of its World Food Day online food drive on Amazon. From Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, people can visit a special donation page to simply "click, ship and donate" the 10 foods most requested by Feeding America® member food banks across the U.S.

"Through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger by addressing the interconnected issues of food security, climate resiliency and well-being for people, communities and the planet. In doing so, we're creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030," said Kris Bahner, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs at Kellogg Company. "We're especially excited to work with new partners and more food banks to drive greater awareness of this giving opportunity. For World Food Day 2019, we intend to generate even more food donations, to more food banks, to help feed more families."

"We're very pleased to see this innovative, online food drive expanded in its second year to include 18 Feeding America member food banks," said Andy Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "Thanks to the generous support of Kellogg Company, Del Monte Foods and Hormel Foods, we are raising awareness of the vital role that food banks play in communities and ensuring that, together, we will help provide food to people in need just in time for the holiday season."

The online food drive will also be featured in a video segment created with Amazon Live, educating customers about the importance of donating to local food banks and the ease of donating online. The segment will stream beginning on Oct. 16 on Kellogg's Fighting Hunger donation page, amazon.com/live, as well as other pages on Amazon.

According to Feeding America, the non-perishable foods most requested by member food banks include the following:

Canned protein (chicken, beef, turkey, fish)

Canned or boxed meals (soups, stews, ravioli, mac & cheese)

Canned fruits & vegetables

Cereal (hot & cold) and bars

Dried beans

Peanut or other nut butters

Dry or canned pasta

Pasta sauce

Rice

Shelf-stable milk

"Del Monte Foods, Inc. is honored to be a partner in Kellogg's World Food Day online food drive on Amazon," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Monte Foods, Inc. "Del Monte Foods has a long-standing commitment to increasing access for all to more fruits and vegetables through both our product offerings and our community involvement with organizations like Feeding America. Joining this initiative to bring awareness to food insecurity and put nutritious food on the table was an easy decision."

"As a global branded food company, Hormel Foods is inspired to make the world a better place and to help fight food insecurity through Our Food Journey™," said Steve Venenga, Vice President of Grocery Products Marketing at Hormel Foods. "We are extremely proud to join efforts and be a partner in the online food drive to help others."

The online food drive in the U.S. is part of Kellogg Company's global World Food Day initiative. Through a variety of employee-led meal-packing events and numerous food drives, the company intends to donate 5 million servings of food to help feed people in need.

Each year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations sponsors World Food Day to focus on efforts to address food security to achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal #2 - Zero Hunger. In 2019, the World Food Day theme is Healthy Diets for a #ZeroHunger World. FAO calls for action to make healthy and sustainable diets available and affordable to everyone.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers, distributors and marketers of premium quality, branded food products for the U.S. retail market. Our brands include Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®. Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information on Del Monte Foods, visit www.delmontefoods.com.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

1 https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/publications/94849/err-270.pdf?v=963.1

