Kellogg Company is on track to fulfill its environmental, sustainability commitments

Kellogg Company

05 Jun, 2023, 10:12 ET

Kellogg reduces Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and relies on renewable energy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions around the globe mark World Environment Day, Kellogg Company is highlighting the progress it made in 2022 against its Kellogg's Better Days® Promise commitments to nurture the planet:

Creating Better Days for our planet.
  • 31.1% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (since 2015)
  • 13% absolutely reduction in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions (since 2015, as of December 2021)
  • 40.3% of electricity used was from renewable sources (in 2022)
  • 17% reduction in water use in high stress regions (since 2015)
  • 23% reduction in food waste (since 2016, as of December 2021)
  • 485,000 farmers and agronomists supported (since 2015)
  • 76% of packaging is recyclable at scale (in 2021)

Since 2015, Kellogg has been working towards its ambitious goal of advancing sustainable and equitable access to food and creating #BetterDays for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. As part of its Kellogg's Better Days® Promise strategy, the company has adopted a comprehensive range of commitments and practices aimed at decreasing its impact on the planet, addressing areas such as climate change, responsible sourcing, and food waste. These include:

  • Reducing absolute Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45% by the end of 2030.
  • Partnering across our value chain to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 15% by the end of 2030.
  •  Progressing towards 100% renewable electricity in global Kellogg manufacturing facilities by the end of 2050.
  • Reducing water use in global Kellogg manufacturing facilities in high water stress regions by 30% by the end of 2030.
  • Reducing food waste across our global Kellogg-owned manufacturing facilities by 50% by the end of 2030.
  • Supporting farmers and agronomists globally, including women and smallholders.
  • Building resilient and responsible supply chains for our priority ingredients.
  •  Progressing towards 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging (by volume).

How did Kellogg come up with these commitments? Learn more: newsroom.kelloggcompany.com/esg-sustainabilityreport2023

"The relationship between the health of our planet and that of people is inextricable. Our changing climate is reducing crop yields, which leads to greater food insecurity that disproportionately affects diverse and underserved communities," said Janelle Meyers, Kellogg Company's Chief Sustainability Officer.

"While we have more work to do, we've made significant progress towards reducing our impact on the environment and creating a climate-positive value chain." 

Learn more about Kellogg's Better Days® Promise and how the company is working to create better days for people and planet at betterdays.kelloggcompany.com.  

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

