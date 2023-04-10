Kellogg Company moves closer to achieving equity, diversity and inclusion goals

Gains made in gender, racial representation at management level

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company is on track to achieve its 2025 goals for equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), reporting improvements across the board in its key gender and racial representation metrics.

As part of Kellogg's Better Days® Promise environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, the company has set aspirational targets of gender 50/50 parity at the management level globally by the end of 2025 and, in the U.S., 25% racially underrepresented talent at the management level by the end of 2025.

More diversity in management roles

Overall, the company saw an increase in representation of female and racially underrepresented talent in all employee categories. As of the end of 2022:

45.7% of all manager roles and above globally were filled by women, an increase of 1.3% from the previous year. In addition, Kellogg Europe achieved its goal of having 50% male and female representation in all manager roles and above—three years ahead of schedule.

22.7% of all manager roles and above in the U.S. were filled by underrepresented talent, an increase of 0.5%.

Through Kellogg's Better Days® Promise, the company is working to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and ED&I.

"One of the ways we are achieving our Kellogg's Better Days Promise is by ensuring equity, diversity and inclusion in our own workforce," said Kellogg Company's Chief Diversity Officer, Samantha Thomas-Berry. "We are happy about our progress in 2022 and, while we know there's still work to be done, we're confident that we will achieve our goal of more balanced representation in our leadership."

Kellogg continued to be recognized for its commitment to diversity in 2022; it was named in the prestigious DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for the 10th consecutive year. It also ranked in the top 10 for ESG, Latino executives and supplier diversity.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

