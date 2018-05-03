Kellogg Company Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

The company will also host a public conference call / webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Fareed Khan, Chief Financial Officer; and Amit Banati, President of Kellogg Asia Pacific. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow.

Live Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018



Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Teleconference Number: (855) 209-8258 in the U.S.

(412) 542-4104 outside the U.S.

Dial-in available beginning at 9:15 am EDT, no access code needed.



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 3

at http://investor.kelloggs.com.



Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at http://investor.kelloggs.com.



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast





Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, May 3, and for at least

90 days thereafter at http://investor.kelloggs.com.



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm

EDT on Thursday, May 3, at http://investor.kelloggs.com .



Telephonic: Available beginning at 1:30 pm EDT Thursday, May 3,

until Thursday, May 10, 2018.

(877) 344-7529 in the U.S., access code # 10118182

(412) 317-0088 outside the U.S., access code # 10118182

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

