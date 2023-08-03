Kellogg Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2023 second quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will also webcast a public presentation during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

Live Webcast

Date:

Thursday, August 3, 2023


Time:

9:30 am – 10:30 am ET


Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 3rd at https://investor.kelloggs.com


Webcast:

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com


Rebroadcast 

Webcast:

Available beginning at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 3rd and for at least
90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com


Podcast:

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 3rd at https://investor.kelloggs.com.


Transcript:

PDF file available for download beginning at about 9:00 am ET on Friday, August 4th at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

