Kellogg Company Sending Food To Support Florence Emergency Relief Efforts

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company is donating five semi-trailers of cereal, bars and crackers to help people in the Carolinas and Appalachia region impacted by Tropical Depression Florence. The storm made landfall as a hurricane and slowed to a tropical depression leaving widespread and potentially catastrophic flooding. Many residents are displaced from their homes, while others are cleaning up. To help feed people in need, Kellogg is providing more than 2.1 million servings of cereal, bars and crackers to Feeding America to support area food banks.

"Kellogg and our partners want to do all we can to help families impacted by Florence," said Kris Charles, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. "This storm has ravaged some areas of the South, flooding cities and displacing many families. We hope to provide comfort and important nourishment by lending our support at this time when people need it most."

Food banks in areas affected by the storm can use donations of high-quality, shelf-stable and nutritious food that can be eaten by people on the move. Feeding America leverages its network to provide support, food and supplies to people impacted by disaster and maintains a list of local food banks for anyone interested in making a donation.

Supporting disaster relief efforts is part of Kellogg's global Breakfasts for Better Days™ initiative addressing food security. In 2017, the company donated 570 million servings of food to people in need around the world.

