Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2018 first quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The following documents will be available on the website, http://investor.kelloggs.com, at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.
The company will also host a public conference call / webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Fareed Khan, Chief Financial Officer; and Amit Banati, President of Kellogg Asia Pacific. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.
|
Live Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 3, 2018
|
Time:
|
9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT
|
Teleconference Number:
|
(855) 209-8258 in the U.S.
|
(412) 542-4104 outside the U.S.
|
Dial-in available beginning at 9:15 am EDT, no access code needed.
|
Presentation Slides:
|
Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 3 at
|
Webcast:
|
Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at http://investor.kelloggs.com.
|
Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.
|
Rebroadcast
|
Webcast:
|
Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, May 3, and for at least
|
Podcast:
|
MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on
|
Telephonic:
|
Available beginning at 1:30 pm EDT Thursday, May 3,
|
(877) 344-7529 in the U.S., access code # 10118182
|
(412) 317-0088 outside the U.S., access code # 10118182
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
K-FIN
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-sets-date-for-2018-first-quarter-results-conference-call--webcast-300629552.html
SOURCE Kellogg Company
Share this article