Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2019 second quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The following documents will be available on the website, https://investor.kelloggs.com, at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The company will also host a public conference call / webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019



Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Teleconference Number: (855) 209-8258 in the U.S.

(412) 542-4104 outside the U.S.

Dial-in available beginning at 9:15 am EDT, no access code needed.



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 1 at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Webcast : Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast





Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, August 1, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Thursday, August 1, at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Telephonic: Available beginning at 1:30 pm EDT Thursday, August 1, until Thursday, August 8, 2019.

(877) 344-7529 in the U.S., access code # 10132314

(412) 317-0088 outside the U.S., access code # 10132314

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

