Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 2020 CAGNY Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the 2020 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 8:00 am EST, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Hood, President, North America.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 7:00 am EST on Wednesday, February 19 at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Live Webcast: Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at 7:45 am EST, February 19 at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 19 and remaining for one year at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Podcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 19 and remaining for 90 days at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Transcript: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 19 or as soon as provided by vendor at https://investor.kelloggs.com .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

