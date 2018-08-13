Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE : K ) will webcast its presentation to the Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Conference live at 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Fareed Khan, Chief Financial Officer; Clive Sirkin, Chief Growth Officer; and Nigel Hughes, Sr. Vice President, Global Research & Development.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 7:30 am EDT on Wednesday, September 5 at https://investor.kelloggs.com Live Webcast: Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at approximately 8:00 am EDT, Wednesday, September 5 at https://investor.kelloggs.com Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 5 and remaining for six months. Podcast: Available beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 5 and remaining for six months.

