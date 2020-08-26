Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference live at 9:20 am EDT, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer, and Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 8:30 am EDT on Wednesday, September 9 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Live Webcast: Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at approximately 9:00 am EDT, Wednesday, September 9 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 9 and remaining for six months.



Podcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 9 and remaining for six months.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

K-FIN

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

https://investor.kelloggs.com

