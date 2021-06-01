Kellogg Company's Commitment to Global Ecosystem Restoration

Social K: Kellogg Company Blog

Kellogg is a nature-based company.

Plants are the core ingredients for every food we make, and the majority of our packaging comes from recycled timber. And like everyone, we count on clean water.

That's why our company continues to invest in nature, and we recognize the role we play maintaining the health of the ecosystems that make up our natural world. On World Environment Day, June 5, we celebrate the tremendous work of farmers to protect and enhance natural spaces. And we look to the future and what more we can do together.

One way Kellogg is supporting the preservation and restoration of ecosystems is through our Kellogg's Origins program. Each Origins project is developed through unique partnerships between with farmers, suppliers and trusted experts to bring restorative agriculture to the mainstream.

Restorative agriculture, simply put, refers to farming practices that rebuild a farm's topsoil and protect surrounding ecosystems. The tactics in Origins projects are tailored to meet the needs of farmers around the world and to deliver real progress against specific sustainability challenges. For example, we help wheat farmers in the United States prevent soil run-off. We assist rice farmers in Spain to increase biodiversity in their fields. We help vanilla growers in Madagascar boost their resiliency to climate change.

Our approach is to respond to the needs of farmers around the world, as they seek support to transition to new practices that support ecosystem and community resiliency. To date, we've collaborated with more than 440,000 farmers in 29 countries, and that work will continue.

(Click here to see an interactive global map of Kellogg's Origins projects)

This work is timely, too, because 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations (UN) Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, which is a rallying call for the protection and revival of all ecosystems for the benefit of people and nature. The UN initiative pairs well with the Kellogg's Origins program and our vision of a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled.

So, what will the world's ecosystems look like ten years for now?

That's a question I think about often. I'm optimistic that the companies like ours and our partners in the UN, governments and industry will be successful in addressing deforestation and protecting our most vulnerable ecosystems.

I'm also optimistic that we will build a robust circular economy for packaging, addressing both climate and ocean sustainability outcomes.

The big one for us at Kellogg? We will continue to help farmers get the support they need for the ecosystem services that they provide us all – from soil health to climate to water quality.

Farmers take real financial risks when they implement new methods of eco-friendly farming, and they need our collective help. The more we support farmers on this work, the better off our ecosystems will be, the better off our planet will be, and the better off we all will be.

I'm so proud of the work Kellogg is doing through our Origin's program and our Kellogg's Better Days commitment to nurture people and the planet. Our goal is to create Better Days for 3 billion people – including supporting 1 million farmers and workers – by the end of 2030 by addressing food security and focusing on the interconnected issues of wellbeing, hunger relief and climate resiliency.

