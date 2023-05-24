Kellogg Company's hunger relief efforts helped 252 million people since 2015

News provided by

Kellogg Company

24 May, 2023, 10:03 ET

Employees volunteered more than 130,000 hours in communities worldwide since 2015

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company continued to donate food and fund feeding programs around the world in 2022. By the end of 2030, the company is committed to feeding 375 million people facing food insecurity through food donations and feeding programs.

Giving back to others is a long-held ethos at Kellogg Company. We're proud to be part of communities around the world and of all our company and employees do to help the people in these communities thrive.

As nations and regions dealt with natural disasters, war, and the ongoing ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the company worked to create better days for those affected through Kellogg's Better Days® Promise strategy.

In 2022, the company: 

  • Fed 28 million people facing hunger or crisis with food donations; since 2015, Kellogg has fed more than 247 million
  • Reached more than 1 million kids through feeding programs; since 2015, Kellogg has reached more than 5 million
  • Volunteered more than 12,000 hours in our communities, resulting in a total of 130,000 volunteer hours since 2015
  • Engaged more than 369 million people in advocating for sustainable and equitable access to food, resulting in a total of 1 billion people engaged since 2015

"Our company's vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled," said Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company's Senior Director, Philanthropy and Social Impact. "That's why we work hard to create positive futures for families and those experiencing food insecurity around the world."

Read more about the work we did in 2022: https://newsroom.kelloggcompany.com/hunger-people-progress-2022

Kellogg's Better Days® Promise aims to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

