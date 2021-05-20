Kellogg Company's Latest Collaboration with GLAAD Unwraps Why 'Boxes Are for Cereal, Not For People'

"Together With Pride cereal marks the latest chapter in a years long partnership with GLAAD and is the evolution of the much-loved All Together cereal, which previously was only available online," said Doug VanDeVelde, General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category. "Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter. We can't wait for fans to try our latest limited run."

Together With Pride cereal is now available at select major retailers nationwide while supplies last.

BOXES ARE FOR CEREAL, NOT PEOPLE

"Boxes are for cereal, not people" is the embodiment and celebration of Kellogg Company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, not just within Kellogg Company, but also at the tables of our cereal fans coast to coast. As Kellogg has grown its multiyear allyship with GLAAD, the company hopes to spread the word on allyship and show its support for the transgender and gender nonconforming communities.

"Kellogg has a long-standing commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion to our employees, our consumers and communities," said Priscilla Koranteng, Vice President, Talent and Diversity. "New Together With Pride cereal is our latest effort aligned with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone."

In addition to the #Boxesareforcereal challenge, being proud of who you are is not confined to just one month. For the first time, Kellogg has created Together With Pride animated stickers on Instagram and Facebook, letting fans add a little "Pride" to their posts all year long.

"Kellogg's new Together With Pride cereal will create opportunities for homes and families to have conversations about the importance of acceptance, compassion and understanding, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ youth," said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "Kellogg is not only building on an ongoing commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community, but initiatives that spotlight the importance of using correct pronouns to create safe and welcoming spaces for trans and nonbinary people."

KELLOGG'S DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COMMITMENT

Globally, Kellogg aims to drive a good and just world in support of equality for LGBTQ+ communities through internal education and policies, as employees participate in trainings and strive for social justice on an ongoing basis. The company works to give each person the unique resources and support they need to fulfill their potential, and continually push for tangible and visible commitment from leadership, employees and partners alike.

For more information about the new offering, visit KelloggsFamilyRewards.com/togetherwithpride

*Kellogg is donating $3 per purchase to GLAAD with Kellogg's Together With Pride cereal receipt upload. Minimum Donation $100,000 - Max. $140,000. Go to KelloggsFamilyRewards.com/togetherwithpride to upload. Applies to purchases between 5/1/21 and 11/30/21; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

