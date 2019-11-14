Kellogg Invests €110 Million in Pringles Factory Expansion

Kellogg built the original factory in Poland to produce Special K in 2008 and Pringles have been produced there since 2014. The company's presence in the Lodz Special Economic Zone since 2008 has had a positive impact on the region, creating more than 440 skilled roles. This investment will bring a further 100 new roles to the locality.

This is the fourth manufacturing line at the Kutno plant and this new line will be housed in a 21,000 square meter building. Using the latest food production technology, this high-speed line will see capacity at the factory increase by 34 percent to produce approximately 60,000 tonnes of Pringles per year.

Dave Lawlor, President, Kellogg Europe commented, "We're delighted to start work on this expansion of our plant here in Poland. We know that consumers love Pringles and we are seeing continued growth for Pringles across all of our core markets in Europe. This investment means that we'll be able to increase production of our food to meet the increasing demand we're experiencing. This is great news for Kellogg, great news for Pringles fans everywhere and great news for the team here in Kutno."

This significant investment shows Kellogg's commitment to the area. Kellogg is actively involved with the local community, providing donations and funding for local charitable organisations, including The Kutno Foodbank.

