Kellogg, No Kid Hungry partner once again to expand school breakfast programs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure that more U.S. school children enjoy the many benefits of beginning their days with breakfast, Kellogg's has again donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry® to expand school breakfast programs. The company's Special Channels business is also proud to partner with No Kid Hungry on the Elevate the Plate Challenge to award school foodservice directors who share fresh ideas that get kids excited about school meal programs.

"Starting a day with breakfast, like cereal and milk, sets kids up for success in school," said Doug VandeVelde, general manager, Kellogg Ready to Eat Cereal. "Our support of No Kid Hungry helps many schools purchase equipment that allows them to offer breakfast in the classroom or breakfast before the bell."

"A K-12 school foodservice directors' focus is making sure kids are well-nourished and ready to start the school day," said Wendy Davidson, president, Kellogg's Specialty Channels. "Our Elevate the Plate Challenge highlights the great work our foodservice customers are doing to provide delicious food to kids. Through our partnership with No Kid Hungry, foodservice directors can win one of ten $5,000 grants that help expand their offerings within schools."

The Elevate the Plate Challenge kicks off Oct. 1 and concludes Nov. 15 Winning entries will be announced in early 2020.

"Kellogg has been a longtime supporter of No Kid Hungry," said Jill Davis, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "Our partnership started in 2013 and since then has grown in size, scope and impact. Together, we've been able to make sure an additional 922,600 kids start their day with school breakfast."

Kellogg Company's support of No Kid Hungry is a key part of its Kellogg's® Better Days global signature cause platform. In the last two years alone, the company has delivered more than 1.2 billion Better Days by donating 1.1 billion servings of food and reaching more than 1.2 million children with nutrition education and feeding programs. It has also supported farmers, encouraged employees to volunteer and invited people to join its journey advocating on behalf of children facing hunger everywhere.

More information on Kellogg's® Better Days and work feeding people in need is included in its latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

